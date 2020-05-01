See All Psychiatrists in Meridian, ID
Dr. Scott Hoopes, MD

Psychiatry
3 (40)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Scott Hoopes, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine.

Dr. Hoopes works at Live Well Psychiatry in Meridian, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Epic Psychological Services Pllc
    2273 E Gala St Ste 100, Meridian, ID 83642 (208) 898-8999

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depression Relapse Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Services Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
    May 01, 2020
    He cares about his patients. I trust him with my family. He will do nothing save it be in the best interest of the patient's wellbeing. The best physician that I've seen in decades...
    Patient — May 01, 2020
    About Dr. Scott Hoopes, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1255368635
    Education & Certifications

    • Oregon Hlth Sci University
    • University of Utah School of Medicine
    • Psychiatry
