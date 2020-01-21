Dr. Scott Hollenbeck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hollenbeck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Hollenbeck, MD
Dr. Scott Hollenbeck, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Duke University Hospital.
Duke Children's Hospital & Health Center2301 Erwin Rd, Durham, NC 27705 Directions (919) 684-8111MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Duke Wound Management Clinic40 Duke Medicine Cir Ste 3J, Durham, NC 27710 Directions (919) 681-5079
Duke Aesthetic Center3475 Erwin Rd, Durham, NC 27705 Directions (919) 681-8555
- Duke University Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I had a right mastectomy in 2017 and at the advice of my breast surgeon, I waited two years before pursuing reconstruction. I was fortunate to see Dr. Hollenbeck for a consult. I immediately knew he was the doctor who could help restore what cancer took from me. I had my first surgery in October, and my second surgery just recently. I am not quite done, but I am so thankful for what he has done for me. He and his staff are wonderful and I am so grateful to be his patient. His PA Nichole and his nurse Danielle are awesome....as well as each person who works with him. He shows compassion and concern and I never feel like "just a patient". I cannot imagine having had any other plastic surgeon for this huge surgery. I trust him completely. He is an amazing plastic surgeon and a kind and caring man. I am fortunate to be his patient.
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Duke University Hospital
- Ohio State U, College of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
