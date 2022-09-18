See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Pittsburgh, PA
Colorectal Surgery
5 (15)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Scott Holekamp, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital.

Dr. Holekamp works at Colorectal Surgical Associates in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Colorectal Specialists PC
    1050 Bower Hill Rd Ste 208, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 572-6192
  2. 2
    St. Clair Memorial Hospital
    1000 Bower Hill Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 942-2510

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Clair Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Ulcerative Colitis
Colectomy
Hemorrhoids
Ulcerative Colitis
Colectomy

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 18, 2022
    Dr. Holekamp has a gift & deserves recognition for his vivacious personality, compassionate caring bedside manor as well as he is extremely knowledgeable & his outstanding surgical skill set. He is a asset to the medical field. The quality of care I received was above and beyond perfection. I am forever grateful to have him for my colorectal surgeon. I had a blockage & Dr. Holekamp did emergency surgery, and removed all the cancer. A few months later he performed the colon reversal surgery, it was 100% successful. He saved my life & has given me the opportunity to enjoy my family & many reasons to celebrate life. If you have a problem you definitely want him to lead your team! With a abundance of gratitude and admiration. Alberta Glunt
    Alberta Glunt — Sep 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Scott Holekamp, MD
    About Dr. Scott Holekamp, MD

    • Colorectal Surgery
    • English
    • 1831357003
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Holekamp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holekamp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Holekamp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Holekamp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Holekamp works at Colorectal Surgical Associates in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Holekamp’s profile.

    Dr. Holekamp has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holekamp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Holekamp. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holekamp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holekamp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holekamp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

