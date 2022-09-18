Dr. Scott Holekamp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holekamp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Holekamp, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Holekamp, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital.
Locations
Colorectal Specialists PC1050 Bower Hill Rd Ste 208, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Directions (412) 572-6192
St. Clair Memorial Hospital1000 Bower Hill Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Directions (412) 942-2510
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Clair Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Holekamp has a gift & deserves recognition for his vivacious personality, compassionate caring bedside manor as well as he is extremely knowledgeable & his outstanding surgical skill set. He is a asset to the medical field. The quality of care I received was above and beyond perfection. I am forever grateful to have him for my colorectal surgeon. I had a blockage & Dr. Holekamp did emergency surgery, and removed all the cancer. A few months later he performed the colon reversal surgery, it was 100% successful. He saved my life & has given me the opportunity to enjoy my family & many reasons to celebrate life. If you have a problem you definitely want him to lead your team! With a abundance of gratitude and admiration. Alberta Glunt
About Dr. Scott Holekamp, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1831357003
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holekamp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holekamp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holekamp has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holekamp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Holekamp. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holekamp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holekamp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holekamp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.