Dr. Scott Hoffman, DPM

Podiatry
5 (57)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Scott Hoffman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Carmel, IN. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel, Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Indiana University Health North Hospital and Iu Health West Hospital.

Dr. Hoffman works at American Health Network in Carmel, IN with other offices in Avon, IN and Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    American Health Network
    12174B N Meridian St Ste 100, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 208-3890
    Avon Office
    8607 E Us Highway 36, Avon, IN 46123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 208-3890
    Indianapolis Office
    7151 Marsh Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46278 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 208-3890

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
  • Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
  • Indiana University Health North Hospital
  • Iu Health West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Callus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Callus
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hallux Rigidus Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
High Arch Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Disease Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (53)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 06, 2022
    Dr. Hoffman is both knowledgeable and kind. He wasn't pushy with treatment. Ended up doing surgery with him. It went very well, and I was well cared for throughout the entire process. Definitely recommend him!
    About Dr. Scott Hoffman, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1437447620
    Education & Certifications

    • American Health Network Reconstructive Foot & Ankle Surgery Fellowship
    • St John Hospital and Medical Center
    • Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
    • University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    • Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
