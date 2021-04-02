Overview

Dr. Scott Hodges, DO is an Orthopedic Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Health Science College Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.



Dr. Hodges works at Center Sports Medicine/Orthpdcs in Chattanooga, TN with other offices in Ringgold, GA and Cleveland, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.