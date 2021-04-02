Dr. Scott Hodges, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hodges is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Hodges, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Hodges, DO is an Orthopedic Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Health Science College Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.
Locations
Thomas S Templeton MD2415 McCallie Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 624-2696
Center for Sports Medicine and Orthopaedics4725 BATTLEFIELD PKWY, Ringgold, GA 30736 Directions (423) 624-2696
The Center for Sports Medicine and Orthopaedics2400 N Ocoee St, Cleveland, TN 37311 Directions (423) 624-2696
Center for Sports Medicine and Orthopaedics7480 Ziegler Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 624-2696
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Tennova Healthcare-cleveland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr.Hodges has been great.he has don 2 back and 1 neck surgeries, they all turned out great, He listened and explained to me what he was doing,I asked him lots and lots of questions, he answered them all,great bed side manors to,I could not have had a better Dr.I pray that he will have a wonderful retirement, Good luck, I'll miss you.Your 70 yr.old paient Emmett Reed Jr.
About Dr. Scott Hodges, DO
- Orthopedics
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Chicago
- Doctors Hosp-Ohio State University Coll Med
- Tulsa Regional Medical Center
- University Of Health Science College Of Osteo Med
- Southern Adventist University
