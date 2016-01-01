Overview

Dr. Scott Hobson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Union Hospital.



Dr. Hobson works at Ophthalmic Plastic Surgery Inc in Carmel, IN with other offices in Terre Haute, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Eyelid Surgery and Blepharoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.