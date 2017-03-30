Dr. Scott Hobler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hobler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Hobler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Hobler, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.
Dr. Hobler works at
Locations
Mercy Health - Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeons Kenwood4750 E Galbraith Rd Ste 207, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 686-5392
Hospital Affiliations
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hobler was my surgeon for a gallbladder removal. My experience could not have been more positive. Throughout the process, Dr. Hobler treated me with respect and kindness. I felt well informed re: what to expect before and after the surgery. He was approachable, reassuring and engaging. He listened to my concerns and offered solutions. I would highly recommend Dr. Hobler.
About Dr. Scott Hobler, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hobler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hobler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hobler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hobler works at
Dr. Hobler has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hobler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hobler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hobler.
