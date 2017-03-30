Overview

Dr. Scott Hobler, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.



Dr. Hobler works at Kenwood General Surgery in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.