Dr. Scott Hitchcock, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Scott Hitchcock, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center, Highlands Medical Center, Huntsville Hospital, Marshall Medical Center South and Russellville Hospital.
Dr. Hitchcock works at
Huntsville Reproductive Medicine PC185 Chateau Dr SW Ste 301, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 533-4402
- Crestwood Medical Center
- Highlands Medical Center
- Huntsville Hospital
- Marshall Medical Center South
- Russellville Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Hitchcock prolonged my husbands life out to 14 years. Steve was diagnosed with Central Nerve System Vasculitis (Rare disease) Dr Hitchcock was absolutely a blessing to us and couldn’t ask for any better care! He always provided Steve and myself with the truth. I respect him for that and will never forget what he had done for my husband and our family! Thank you, Dr Hitchcock!
- Neurology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1255327557
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
