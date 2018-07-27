Overview

Dr. Scott Hirsch, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Hirsch works at Comprehensive Epilepsy Center in New York, NY with other offices in Greenwich, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.