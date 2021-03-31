Overview

Dr. Scott Higley, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital, Akron General Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Higley works at Stow-Falls Medical Outpatient Center in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.