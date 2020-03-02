Dr. Scott Herron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Herron, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Herron, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Temecula, CA. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta and Temecula Valley Hospital.
Dr. Herron works at
Locations
Scott Herron MD41278 Margarita Rd Ste 201, Temecula, CA 92591 Directions (951) 693-1505
Hospital Affiliations
- Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
- Temecula Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Cancer broke my femural head off if the femur and Dr. Herron surgically repaired it! Five months later, I'm walking without a cane or a walker.
About Dr. Scott Herron, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1427246735
Education & Certifications
- Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic
- U Strn Ca
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
- Springfield College
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herron has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herron accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Herron. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.