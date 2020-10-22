See All Podiatric Surgeons in Hagerstown, MD
Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
Overview

Dr. Scott Henry, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital.

Dr. Henry works at Atlantic Foot & Ankle Specialists in Hagerstown, MD with other offices in Gettysburg, PA and Frederick, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Atlantic Foot & Ankle Specialists
    372 Mill St, Hagerstown, MD 21740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 790-2270
    Monday
    8:15am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:15am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:15am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:15am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:15am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Atlantic Foot & Ankle Specialists
    525 W Middle St, Gettysburg, PA 17325 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 334-1825
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Atlantic Foot & Ankle Specialists
    7101 Guilford Dr Ste 204, Frederick, MD 21704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 694-8880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 22, 2020
    Recently had an injury and thought my foot might be broken. Dr Henry quickly diagnosed it and treated my pinched nerve. I'll be happy to return to the courts soon thanks to his treatment now that I'm pain free. Thanks Doc!
    Phillip Harvin — Oct 22, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Scott Henry, DPM
    About Dr. Scott Henry, DPM

    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    • English
    • 1255324539
    Fellowship
    • University of Maryland Medical Center
    • University of Maryland Affiliated Hospitals
    • Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
    • Towson University
    • Foot Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Henry, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Henry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Henry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Henry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

