Dr. Heller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott Heller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Heller, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Heller works at
Locations
1
St. Luke's Baptist Hospital7930 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 297-5000
2
Uf Health Shands Hospital1600 SW ARCHER RD, Gainesville, FL 32610 Directions (352) 265-0301Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Restricted To Florida State Employee Duties1149 Newell Dr, Gainesville, FL 32610 Directions (914) 420-9578
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Dr. Takes his time, and digs deep to get resolution. Best Neurologists I've ever seen, and I've seen several.
About Dr. Scott Heller, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1558570127
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heller accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heller has seen patients for Tremor and Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Heller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.