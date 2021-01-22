Overview

Dr. Scott Heflick, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Union Gap, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Astria Toppenish Hospital and Yakima Valley Memorial.



Dr. Heflick works at Astria Health Center - Union Gap in Union Gap, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.