Overview

Dr. Scott Hausen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Hausen works at Westmed Medical Group in Yonkers, NY with other offices in New Rochelle, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.