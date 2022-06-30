See All Anesthesiologists in Destin, FL
Dr. Scott Haufe, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Scott Haufe, MD

Anesthesiology
4 (54)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Scott Haufe, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Destin, FL. They graduated from University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital, HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital, Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast and Healthmark Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Haufe works at Emerald Coast Pain Services in Destin, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Emerald Coast Pain Services
    3997 Commons Dr W Ste M, Destin, FL 32541 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 739-6564
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital
  • HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
  • Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast
  • Healthmark Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Medial Branch Block Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Discography Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epidural Injection Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Block Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Medial Branch Radiofrequency Neurotomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Selective Nerve Root Block Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Nerve Ablation Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Haufe?

    Jun 30, 2022
    I have been seeing Dr Haufe and his PA Kristine Troutman since January 2022 and it has been an amazing experience. I have had back pain for 20 years and neck pain for 10 years and Dr Haufe has helped reduce my pain by 60%. 60% may not sound like a lot, but I have osteopenia, rheumatoid arthritis and degenerative disc disease and the only way I would be 100% pain free is if I was able to get a brand new spin, which is not gonna happen in my life time. I just had and MRI and my L5 is slightly impinging on my spine but not enough to have surgery per the back surgeon. Dr Haufe burned the nerves in my neck which helped get rid of the migraines and the pain in my neck. He also burned the nerves in my lower back which helped significantly. I went from waking up in the morning in horrible pain making it difficult to get up and out of bed and in pain the majority of the day to very little pain and not being in constant daily pain. The staff is great and very friendly. Highly recommend
    Shane Cronley — Jun 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Scott Haufe, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Scott Haufe, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Haufe to family and friends

    Dr. Haufe's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Haufe

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Scott Haufe, MD.

    About Dr. Scott Haufe, MD

    Specialties
    • Anesthesiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740235027
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University South Fla
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of South Florida|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Haufe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haufe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haufe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haufe accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Haufe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haufe works at Emerald Coast Pain Services in Destin, FL. View the full address on Dr. Haufe’s profile.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Haufe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haufe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haufe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haufe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Scott Haufe, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.