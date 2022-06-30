Dr. Scott Haufe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haufe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Haufe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Haufe, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Destin, FL. They graduated from University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital, HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital, Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast and Healthmark Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Haufe works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Emerald Coast Pain Services3997 Commons Dr W Ste M, Destin, FL 32541 Directions (850) 739-6564Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital
- HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
- Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast
- Healthmark Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haufe?
I have been seeing Dr Haufe and his PA Kristine Troutman since January 2022 and it has been an amazing experience. I have had back pain for 20 years and neck pain for 10 years and Dr Haufe has helped reduce my pain by 60%. 60% may not sound like a lot, but I have osteopenia, rheumatoid arthritis and degenerative disc disease and the only way I would be 100% pain free is if I was able to get a brand new spin, which is not gonna happen in my life time. I just had and MRI and my L5 is slightly impinging on my spine but not enough to have surgery per the back surgeon. Dr Haufe burned the nerves in my neck which helped get rid of the migraines and the pain in my neck. He also burned the nerves in my lower back which helped significantly. I went from waking up in the morning in horrible pain making it difficult to get up and out of bed and in pain the majority of the day to very little pain and not being in constant daily pain. The staff is great and very friendly. Highly recommend
About Dr. Scott Haufe, MD
- Anesthesiology
- English
- 1740235027
Education & Certifications
- University South Fla
- University of South Florida|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
- University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
- Anesthesiology and Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haufe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haufe accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haufe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haufe works at
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Haufe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haufe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haufe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haufe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.