Dr. Scott Harrison, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Scott Harrison, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Oxford, MS. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Harrison works at Ear Nose Throat Consultants of North Mississippi in Oxford, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Eustachian Tube Dysfunction and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ear Nose Throat Consultants of North Mississippi
    497 Azalea Dr Ste 101, Oxford, MS 38655 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (662) 234-1337

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County
  • Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ear Ache
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Chronic Sinusitis
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Nose Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 11, 2017
    Dr. Harrison has been my daughter's and husband's ENT for at least 7 years. He has performed sinus surgery on both as well as placed PE tubes twice for them both - that's 4 sets of PE tubes!!!! He has always been very kind and caring, even meeting us at his office after hours one evening on emergency. I would highly recommend him to anyone needing a good ENT.
    Jackson, MS — May 11, 2017
    About Dr. Scott Harrison, MD

    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    30 years of experience
    English
    1992894653
    Education & Certifications

    University of Virginia
    University Of Ms School Of Med
    U Miss
    University of Mississippi
    Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Harrison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harrison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harrison has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harrison works at Ear Nose Throat Consultants of North Mississippi in Oxford, MS. View the full address on Dr. Harrison’s profile.

    Dr. Harrison has seen patients for Ear Ache, Eustachian Tube Dysfunction and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harrison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Harrison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrison.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

