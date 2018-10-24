Dr. Scott Hannum, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hannum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Hannum, DO
Overview
Dr. Scott Hannum, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University - College of Human Medicine|Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine|Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, Adventhealth Heart Of Florida and Adventhealth Waterman.
Dr. Hannum works at
Locations
-
1
Hannum Vascular Clinic & Vein Treatment Center - Kissimmee Office720 W Oak St Ste 309, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 544-3492Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
- Adventhealth Heart Of Florida
- Adventhealth Waterman
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Centene
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- State Farm
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hannum?
Excellent doctor, educated and friendly staff, short wait times, easy to schedule appointment. Overall successful vein treatment. Will be referring my friends and family.
About Dr. Scott Hannum, DO
- Vascular Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1679595615
Education & Certifications
- Garden City Hospital, Osteopathic|Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
- Garden City Hospital|Ohio State University / College of Medicine
- Doctors Hospital - Ohio Health|Garden City Hosp Osteo
- Michigan State University - College of Human Medicine|Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine|Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hannum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hannum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hannum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hannum works at
Dr. Hannum has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Atherosclerosis and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hannum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hannum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hannum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hannum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hannum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.