Overview

Dr. Scott Hannum, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University - College of Human Medicine|Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine|Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, Adventhealth Heart Of Florida and Adventhealth Waterman.



Dr. Hannum works at Hannum Vascular Clinic & Vein Treatment Center - Kissimmee Office in Kissimmee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Atherosclerosis and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.