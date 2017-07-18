Dr. Scott Handley, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Handley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Handley, DPM
Dr. Scott Handley, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in East Greenwich, RI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Handley works at
Greenwich Podiatry Group694 Main St, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 884-2821
Cortez Foot Surgery Center, P.A.1800 Cortez Rd W # B, Bradenton, FL 34207 Directions (941) 758-4608
Cortez Foot & Ankle.Specialists, P.A.8927 Us Highway 301 N, Parrish, FL 34219 Directions (941) 776-5199Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Sarasota/Cooper Creek8430 Cooper Creek Blvd Ste 101, University Park, FL 34201 Directions (941) 360-9300
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
WE HAVE BEEN PATIENTS OF DR. HANDLEY FOR SEVERAL YEARS. WE WOULD LIKE TO CONTINUE WITH HIM IF HE RESTARTS HIS PRACTICEE. THANK YOU
- Podiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1316949209
- Roger Williams Medical Ctr
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
