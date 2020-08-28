Overview

Dr. Scott Hamling, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.



Dr. Hamling works at The Iowa Clinic Methodist Medical Center Plaza I in Des Moines, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Axillary Lymph Node Dissection and Lumpectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.