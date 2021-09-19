See All Podiatrists in Las Vegas, NV
Overview

Dr. Scott Hambrecht is a Podiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Hambrecht works at SOUTHWEST MEDICAL ASSOCIATES in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Apc At Southwest Medical Center
    2316 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 877-8625

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Bunion
Foot Conditions
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Bunion
Foot Conditions

Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Sep 19, 2021
Wonderful Doctor. Had major foot work done. Went exceptional. Not just expert surgery, but always answered my questions. The entire staff was so pleasant and I really lucked out.
David C — Sep 19, 2021
Photo: Dr. Scott Hambrecht
About Dr. Scott Hambrecht

  • Podiatry
  • 30 years of experience
  • English
  • 1730151002
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Scott Hambrecht is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hambrecht is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hambrecht has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hambrecht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hambrecht works at SOUTHWEST MEDICAL ASSOCIATES in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Hambrecht’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hambrecht. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hambrecht.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hambrecht, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hambrecht appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.