Dr. Scott Hall, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Scott Hall, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center.
University Health123 N Virginia St 136, Reno, NV 89557 Directions (775) 784-1533
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr. Hall is a wonderful Doctor!! A good listener who cares for his patients best interest. I would highly recommend Dr. Hall.
About Dr. Scott Hall, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Sports Medicine
Dr. Hall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.
