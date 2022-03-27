Overview

Dr. Scott Hall, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Hematology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Hall works at Delaware Clncl/Lab Phys in Newark, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Anemia and Purpura along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.