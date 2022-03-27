Dr. Scott Hall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Hall, MD
Dr. Scott Hall, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Hematology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Hall works at
Hem Onc Dclp4701 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 4200, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 454-9830
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
How was your appointment with Dr. Hall?
Dr. Hall is very generous with his time ,he listens to you and he allows numerous questions and answers all of them. He has treated my wife for the past 3 years for multiple myeloma and she has done well under his care. I highly recommend him to anyone with this deadly disease. Dr. Hall reviews all of your blood wok with you and explains it to you in a way a non medical person can understand.
- Hematology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1013913292
- Stanford Hospital
- Stanford Hospital
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
Dr. Hall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hall has seen patients for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Anemia and Purpura, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
