Dr. Scott Hall, MD

Hematology
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Scott Hall, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Hematology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.

Dr. Hall works at Delaware Clncl/Lab Phys in Newark, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Anemia and Purpura along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hem Onc Dclp
    4701 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 4200, Newark, DE 19713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 454-9830

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Christiana Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Anemia
Purpura
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Transplant Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 27, 2022
    Dr. Hall is very generous with his time ,he listens to you and he allows numerous questions and answers all of them. He has treated my wife for the past 3 years for multiple myeloma and she has done well under his care. I highly recommend him to anyone with this deadly disease. Dr. Hall reviews all of your blood wok with you and explains it to you in a way a non medical person can understand.
    Ron Huston — Mar 27, 2022
    About Dr. Scott Hall, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013913292
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stanford Hospital
    Internship
    • Stanford Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Virginia School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Hall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hall works at Delaware Clncl/Lab Phys in Newark, DE. View the full address on Dr. Hall’s profile.

    Dr. Hall has seen patients for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Anemia and Purpura, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

