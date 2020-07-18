Overview

Dr. Scott Halista, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center.



Dr. Halista works at Arthritis Treatment Center in Springfield, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.