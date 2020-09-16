Overview

Dr. Scott Haines, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.



Dr. Haines works at MCV Associates Physicians - General/Vascular in Richmond, VA with other offices in Henrico, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Optic Neuritis and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.