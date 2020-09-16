Dr. Scott Haines, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haines is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Haines, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Haines, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.
Locations
Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center1250 E Marshall St, Richmond, VA 23298 Directions (804) 828-0406
VCU Medical Center Neurology417 N 11th St, Richmond, VA 23298 Directions (804) 828-9350
Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center11958 W Broad St, Henrico, VA 23233 Directions (804) 360-4669Tuesday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- VCU Medical Center Main Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Haines with relative frequency for the last few years. I am surprised to see his low rating on this site which is what drove me to leave a review. I personally find him to be extremely knowledgeable as it relates to my condition. I have no problems with his bedside manner and find that he does a great job of explaining things in a way that I can easily understand and digest. He has been open to my opinions related to my overall care and I appreciate his ability to be straightforward with his recommendations. I have and will continue to recommended him to anyone seeking a neurology or neuro-ophthalmology consult.
About Dr. Scott Haines, MD
- Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1326228222
Education & Certifications
- BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
