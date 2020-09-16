See All Neurologists in Richmond, VA
Neurology
2.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Scott Haines, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.

Dr. Haines works at MCV Associates Physicians - General/Vascular in Richmond, VA with other offices in Henrico, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Optic Neuritis and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
    1250 E Marshall St, Richmond, VA 23298 (804) 828-0406
  2
    VCU Medical Center Neurology
    417 N 11th St, Richmond, VA 23298 (804) 828-9350
  3
    Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
    11958 W Broad St, Henrico, VA 23233 (804) 360-4669
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  VCU Medical Center Main Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diplopia
Optic Neuritis
Visual Field Defects
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sep 16, 2020
    I've been seeing Dr. Haines with relative frequency for the last few years. I am surprised to see his low rating on this site which is what drove me to leave a review. I personally find him to be extremely knowledgeable as it relates to my condition. I have no problems with his bedside manner and find that he does a great job of explaining things in a way that I can easily understand and digest. He has been open to my opinions related to my overall care and I appreciate his ability to be straightforward with his recommendations. I have and will continue to recommended him to anyone seeking a neurology or neuro-ophthalmology consult.
    About Dr. Scott Haines, MD

    Neurology
    16 years of experience
    English
    1326228222
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Haines, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haines is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Haines has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haines has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Haines has seen patients for Diplopia, Optic Neuritis and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haines on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Haines. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haines.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haines, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haines appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

