Overview

Dr. Scott Gyorog, MD is an Internal Medicine & Pediatrics Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Internal Medicine & Pediatrics, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Wisconsin / Madison and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.



Dr. Gyorog works at PRIMARY CARE ASSOCIATES OF APPLETON, LTD in Appleton, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.