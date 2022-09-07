Dr. Scott Gurwin, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gurwin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Gurwin, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Gurwin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Columbus, OH. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spur and Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 426A Beecher Rd Ste A, Columbus, OH 43230 Directions (614) 939-9330
Foot and Ankle Specialists of Central Ohio LLC1920 Tamarack Rd, Newark, OH 43055 Directions (740) 344-8286
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The office staff are friendly and helpful. Dr Gerwin listens to what you have to say and does his best to get you back on your feet. I have never waited more than 5 min past my scheduled appointment time.
About Dr. Scott Gurwin, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1386640332
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gurwin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gurwin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gurwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gurwin has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spur and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gurwin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
188 patients have reviewed Dr. Gurwin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gurwin.
