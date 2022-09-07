Overview

Dr. Scott Gurwin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Columbus, OH. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spur and Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.