Dr. Scott Guenthner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guenthner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Guenthner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Guenthner, MD is a dermatologist in Plainfield, IN. Dr. Guenthner completed a residency at Indiana University. He currently practices at TULSA DERMATOLOGY CLINIC and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Mooresville. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Center of Indiana PC1100 Southfield Dr Ste 1240, Plainfield, IN 46168 Directions (317) 838-9911
-
2
Dermatology Center of in6639 Whitestown Pkwy, Zionsville, IN 46077 Directions (317) 732-8980
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Pekin Insurance
- Principal Life
- Priority Health
- Pyramid Life
- Sagamore Health Network
- Saint Francis Health Network
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
About Dr. Scott Guenthner, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1396748778
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University
- St Vincent Hospital And Health Services
- University of Iowa College of Medicine
- University of Iowa
Admitting Hospitals
- Franciscan Health Mooresville
- Hendricks Regional Health
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Guenthner?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guenthner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guenthner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guenthner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guenthner has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guenthner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Guenthner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guenthner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guenthner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guenthner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.