General Surgery
Dr. Scott Grover, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Logan, UT. They graduated from Des Moines University - Osteopathic Medical Center and is affiliated with Cache Valley Hospital.

Dr. Grover works at Cache Valley Surgical Consultants, PC in Logan, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Cache Valley Surgical Consultants, PC
    550 E 1440 Ste D, Logan, UT 84341 (435) 254-5730

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cache Valley Hospital

Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Skin Grafts
Appendicitis
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Skin Grafts
Appendicitis
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Abdominal Abscess
Abdominal Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Abscess
Anorectal Abscess
Breast Abscess
Breast Cancer
Burn Injuries
Chemical Burn
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Electrical Burn
Esophageal Diseases
Gastric Ulcer
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Obstruction
Ischemic Colitis
Lipomas
Liver Abscess
Male Breast Cancer
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis
Partial Lung Collapse
Pediatric Hernia
Pelvic Abscess
Pericolic Abscess
Phlebitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Port Placements or Replacements
Rib Fracture
Second-Degree Burns
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Cancer
Superficial Thrombophlebitis
Thrombophlebitis
Thyroid Nodule
Traumatic Hernia
Umbilical Hernia
Varicose Veins
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ventral Hernia
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Feb 18, 2022
    Great job Dr. Grover and team for helping me recover from my deep wound injury. Thank you.
    • General Surgery
    • English
    • 1609860600
    • Des Peres Hospital
    • Metropolitan Medical Center
    • Des Moines University - Osteopathic Medical Center
    • General Surgery
    Dr. Scott Grover, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grover is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grover has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grover works at Cache Valley Surgical Consultants, PC in Logan, UT. View the full address on Dr. Grover’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Grover. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grover.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grover, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grover appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

