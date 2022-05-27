Dr. Scott Grossman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grossman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Grossman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Grossman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Grossman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
NYU Langone Health550 1st Ave Fl 10, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-7744
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grossman?
Extremely thorough exam with detailed explanation of findings. Took his time with us and did not feel rushed at all. Gave specific exercises to be done for improvement and given a follow up appt.
About Dr. Scott Grossman, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1487074522
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grossman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grossman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grossman works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Grossman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grossman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grossman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grossman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.