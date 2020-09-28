Dr. Scott Griffith, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griffith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Griffith, DMD
Dr. Scott Griffith, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Port Richey, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.
Dr. Scott11839 Oak Trail Way, Port Richey, FL 34668 Directions (727) 288-2635
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- MetLife
- UnitedHealthCare
All the staff at this dentist office are amazing. They make you feel like family. The dentist is very honest and not out to rip people off, as so many others are. He is very knowledgeable and friendly. You won’t regret going to Dr Scott Griffith.
- Dentistry
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932284619
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Dr. Griffith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Griffith accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Griffith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Griffith speaks Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffith.
