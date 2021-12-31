Overview

Dr. Scott Griffith, MD is a Concierge Medicine Specialist in Suwanee, GA. They specialize in Concierge Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Griffith works at ACCESS THERAPY INC in Suwanee, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.