Overview

Dr. Scott Griffith, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.



Dr. Griffith works at Griffith Eye Center PC in Erie, PA with other offices in North East, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Benign Neoplasm of Choroid and Benign Neoplasm of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.