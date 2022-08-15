Dr. Scott Grewe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grewe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Grewe, MD
Dr. Scott Grewe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They completed their fellowship with Salt Lake City Knee and Sportsmed
Orthopedics Northwest
Orthopedics Northwest15755 SW Sequoia Pkwy Ste 200, Portland, OR 97224 Directions (503) 639-6002
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Moda Health
- MultiPlan
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
I had a fantastic experience with Dr Grewe. I’ve had previous experiences with doctors belittling me, unwilling to talk through a diagnosis and all treatment options. As a result I have become very nervous & picky in selecting future providers. After initially struggling to find an orthopedic surgeon who accepted new patients under the age of 40 I was recommended Dr Grewe by multiple sources. I can’t say enough good things about my experience. The entire office was friendly and professional. When Dr Grewe came to speak to me, once my knee x-rays were complete, he was thorough in explaining my results. Considering the great detail he went into, I appreciated how he made all this information very easy to understand and digest. I felt respected and heard throughout our entire visit. I couldn’t have asked for a better experience. Dr Grewe and his staff have my full trust. I give my highest recommendations for anyone in the market for an ortho.
About Dr. Scott Grewe, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1013919919
Education & Certifications
- Salt Lake City Knee and Sportsmed
- Emory University School Of Med
- Emory University Hosps
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Grewe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grewe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grewe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Orthopedics Northwest
Dr. Grewe has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grewe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Grewe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grewe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grewe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grewe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.