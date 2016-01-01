See All Dermatologists in Fairfield, OH
Super Profile

Dr. Scott Grevey, MD

Dermatology
4 (22)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Scott Grevey, MD is a dermatologist in Fairfield, OH. He currently practices at DERMATOLOGY & SURGERY. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology & Surgery of Southern Ohio Inc.
    1213 Nilles Rd, Fairfield, OH 45014
  2. 2
    Dermatology & Surgery of Southern Ohio Inc.
    7132 Cincinnati Dayton Rd Ste 200, Liberty Township, OH 45069

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Excision of Skin Cancer
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer
Actinic Keratosis
Birthmark
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Granuloma of Skin
Impetigo
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Lipomas
Melanoma
Melanoma Screening
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery
Mohs Surgery
Mole Evaluation
Psoriasis
Ringworm
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Varicose Veins
Warts
Acne
Boil
Cellulitis
Chemical Peel
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Excessive Sweating
Hair Loss
Hidradenitis
Keloid Scar
Lichen Planus
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Skin Tag Removal
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan

About Dr. Scott Grevey, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Years of Experience
  • 33 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1699713107
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Medical College of Ohio
Medical Education

Patient Satisfaction

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 22 ratings
Patient Ratings (22)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(4)
