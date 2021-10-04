Overview

Dr. Scott Gregor, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Gregor works at UCLA Health 12th Street Family Medicine in Santa Monica, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

