Dr. Scott Greene, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Greene, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Greene works at
Locations
Ear Nose & Throat Associates1330 S FORT HARRISON AVE, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 441-3588
St. Petersburg6540 4th St N Ste C, St Petersburg, FL 33702 Directions (727) 767-0933
Ear Nose and Throat Associates8787 Bryan Dairy Rd Ste 170, Seminole, FL 33777 Directions (855) 242-4935
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- CeltiCare Health
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Priority Health
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I went years with major hearing loss due to a Cholesteatoma. Dr. Greene was able to completely restore my hearing with a new prosthetic hearing bone. Amazing stuff honestly. Scheduling is a bit of a pain but I assume it's due to his skill and abilities.
About Dr. Scott Greene, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- University of Colorado
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greene has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greene accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greene has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greene on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Greene. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greene.
