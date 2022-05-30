See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Conroe, TX
Dr. Scott Greenberg, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Scott Greenberg, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Conroe, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital.

Dr. Greenberg works at Woodlands North Houston Heart Center in Conroe, TX with other offices in Houston, TX and Spring, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Woodlands North Houston Heart Center
    17350 St Lukes Way Ste 400, Conroe, TX 77384 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Houston Practice
    6720 Bertner Ave # MC2-270, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Woodlands North Houston Heart Center
    2255 E Mossy Oaks Rd Ste 620, Spring, TX 77389 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Atrial Flutter
Atrial Fibrillation
Heart Disease
Atrial Flutter
Atrial Fibrillation

Treatment frequency



Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 25 ratings
Patient Ratings (25)
5 Star
(21)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(3)
About Dr. Scott Greenberg, MD

Specialties
  • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Specialties
English
  • English
Languages Spoken
Male
  • Male
Gender
1588806566
  • 1588806566
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Texas Heart Institute - Baylor College of Medicine|Texas Heart Institute / Baylor College of Medicine|Texas Heart Institute-Baylor College Of Medicine
Fellowship
Internship
  • Cornell University-New York Presbyterian Hospital
Internship
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital

