Dr. Scott Greenberg, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (32)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Scott Greenberg, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Greenberg works at Scott A Greenberg MD in Winter Park, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Lakemont Plastic Surgery & Laser Center
    1925 Mizell Ave Ste 303, Winter Park, FL 32792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 644-3137

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Hypoplasia
Acne
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Hypoplasia

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Feb 24, 2017
    Everything from setting the first appointment to my follow up visits has been nothing short of superior. I met with several board certified plastic surgeons and there was no question I was the most comfortable with Dr Greenberg and his staff. He took the time to explain the procedures, what to expect (and what not to expect....equally important) and everything was exactly as he said. Completely professional and I highly recommend this office to anyone considering aesthetic procedures.
    Windermere FL — Feb 24, 2017
    About Dr. Scott Greenberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548285513
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Akron Chldn Med Ctr
    Residency
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School
    Internship
    • Boston U Affil Hosps
    Medical Education
    • La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
    Undergraduate School
    • Lafayette College
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
