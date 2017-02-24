Dr. Scott Greenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Greenberg, MD
Dr. Scott Greenberg, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Lakemont Plastic Surgery & Laser Center1925 Mizell Ave Ste 303, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (407) 644-3137
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
Everything from setting the first appointment to my follow up visits has been nothing short of superior. I met with several board certified plastic surgeons and there was no question I was the most comfortable with Dr Greenberg and his staff. He took the time to explain the procedures, what to expect (and what not to expect....equally important) and everything was exactly as he said. Completely professional and I highly recommend this office to anyone considering aesthetic procedures.
About Dr. Scott Greenberg, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1548285513
- Akron Chldn Med Ctr
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- Boston U Affil Hosps
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Lafayette College
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Greenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenberg accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenberg works at
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenberg, there are benefits to both methods.