Dr. Scott Greenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Scott Greenberg, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.
Dr. Greenberg works at
Arrhythmia Management, Plano, TX1820 Preston Park Blvd Ste 1450, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 800-4540
Baylor Scott & White Arrhythmia Management - Keller620 S Main St Ste 240, Keller, TX 76248 Directions (469) 800-4540
North Hills office4375 Booth Calloway Rd Ste 400, North Richland Hills, TX 76180 Directions (682) 223-9120Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Baylor Scott & White Arrhythmia Management - Grapevine2020 W State Highway 114 Ste 210, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
Excellent experience. Understanding and compassionate.
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1083632293
- Washington University/Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Baylor College Of Medicine Program
- Washington University In St. Louis
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Harvard Medical School
- Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
