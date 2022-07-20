See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Plano, TX
Dr. Scott Greenberg, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4 (43)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Scott Greenberg, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.

Dr. Greenberg works at Arrhythmia Management in Plano, TX with other offices in Keller, TX, North Richland Hills, TX and Grapevine, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Supraventricular Tachycardia and Sick Sinus Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Arrhythmia Management, Plano, TX
    1820 Preston Park Blvd Ste 1450, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 800-4540
    Baylor Scott & White Arrhythmia Management - Keller
    620 S Main St Ste 240, Keller, TX 76248 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 800-4540
    North Hills office
    4375 Booth Calloway Rd Ste 400, North Richland Hills, TX 76180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (682) 223-9120
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Baylor Scott & White Arrhythmia Management - Grapevine
    2020 W State Highway 114 Ste 210, Grapevine, TX 76051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Palpitations
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Sick Sinus Syndrome
  View other providers who treat Syncope
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • PHCS
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • Texas True Choice
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 20, 2022
    Excellent experience. Understanding and compassionate.
    Ronald Hughes — Jul 20, 2022
    About Dr. Scott Greenberg, MD

    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1083632293
    Education & Certifications

    • Washington University/Barnes Jewish Hospital
    • Baylor College Of Medicine Program
    • Washington University In St. Louis
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Harvard Medical School
    • Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Greenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Greenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Greenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Greenberg has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Supraventricular Tachycardia and Sick Sinus Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

