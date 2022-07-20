Overview

Dr. Scott Greenberg, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.



Dr. Greenberg works at Arrhythmia Management in Plano, TX with other offices in Keller, TX, North Richland Hills, TX and Grapevine, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Supraventricular Tachycardia and Sick Sinus Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.