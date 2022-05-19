Overview

Dr. Scott Greenbaum, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Greenbaum works at Greenbaum Eye Associates in Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Trichiasis and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.