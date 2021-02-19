Dr. Green has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott Green, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Green, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Health Sciences/Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.
Dr. Green works at
Locations
Academy Park Family Practice7373 W Jefferson Ave Ste 201, Lakewood, CO 80235 Directions (303) 979-1559Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely love Dr Green. He always listens to all of my concerns answers all of my questions and never seems rushed. I never feel judged either as I struggle with some weight issues. I honestly hope he never retires.
About Dr. Scott Green, MD
- Family Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1801877519
Education & Certifications
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Illinois Masonic Med Center
- Ill Masonic Med Center
- University of Health Sciences/Chicago Medical School
- The Johns Hopkins University
