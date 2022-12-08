Dr. Scott Gray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Gray, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Gray, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Putnam Hospital Center.
Locations
Connecticut Family Orthopedics33 Hospital Ave, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 792-5558Monday8:30am - 9:00pmTuesday8:30am - 9:00pmWednesday8:30am - 9:00pmThursday8:30am - 9:00pmFriday8:30am - 9:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pmSunday9:00am - 1:00pm
Connecticut Family Orthopedics90 Grove St, Ridgefield, CT 06877 Directions (203) 431-6515Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Candlewood Center for Womens Health22 Old Waterbury Rd Ste 106, Southbury, CT 06488 Directions (203) 264-4232
Somers Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine Group - Danbury, CT40 Old Ridgebury Rd Ste 101, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 894-4185
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
- Putnam Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Love Dr Gray! He is patient, knowledgeable and never dismisses my concerns!
About Dr. Scott Gray, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gray has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gray has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Gray. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.