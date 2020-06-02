Dr. Scott Graviet, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graviet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Graviet, DPM
Overview
Dr. Scott Graviet, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
Locations
Saint Lukes Orthopedics3399 E Louise Dr Ste 200, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 706-2663
Millennium Surgery Center1828 S Millenium Way Ste 100, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 381-0262
Podiatry Center of Idaho520 S Eagle Rd Ste 1243, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 938-4670
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Graviet and staff are extremely kind and professional. Questions are answered through MyChart or telephone easily within the day. I'm about to have foot surgery for correction of a painful bunion, and I feel very confident in Dr. Graviet's skill and after care treatment plan. Everything was explained very well, and he has a very calming and kind demeanor, as does his assistant.
About Dr. Scott Graviet, DPM
- Podiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
