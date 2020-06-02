Overview

Dr. Scott Graviet, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.



Dr. Graviet works at SAINT LUKES ORTHOPEDICS in Meridian, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Fracture and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.