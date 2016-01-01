Dr. Scott Gottlieb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gottlieb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Gottlieb, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Gottlieb, MD is a dermatologist in Exton, PA. Dr. Gottlieb completed a residency at New York and Presbyterian Hospital Cornell Campus. He currently practices at Schweiger Dermatology Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Gottlieb is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Dermatology & Skin Surgery Center501 Gordon Dr, Exton, PA 19341 Directions (202) 444-1604
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
About Dr. Scott Gottlieb, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- New York and Presbyterian Hospital Cornell Campus
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gottlieb has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gottlieb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gottlieb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gottlieb has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Actinic Keratosis and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gottlieb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Gottlieb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gottlieb.
