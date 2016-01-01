See All Dermatologists in Exton, PA
Dr. Scott Gottlieb, MD

Dermatology
3 (18)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, MD is a dermatologist in Exton, PA. Dr. Gottlieb completed a residency at New York and Presbyterian Hospital Cornell Campus. He currently practices at Schweiger Dermatology Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Gottlieb is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology & Skin Surgery Center
    501 Gordon Dr, Exton, PA 19341 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 444-1604

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Amerihealth
  • Anthem
  • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Capital Blue Cross
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan
  • UPMC

About Dr. Scott Gottlieb, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 23 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1285693887
Education & Certifications

  • New York and Presbyterian Hospital Cornell Campus
  • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
  • Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction

3.2
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(8)
