Dr. Scott Gordon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Gordon, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Gordon, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Saint Cloud, FL. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital.
Dr. Gordon works at
Locations
-
1
Orthopaedic Associates of Osceola - Saint Cloud1600 Budinger Ave, Saint Cloud, FL 34769 Directions (407) 768-3392Monday8:00am - 12:00pmTuesday8:00am - 12:00pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Orthopaedic Associates of Osceola604 OAK COMMONS BLVD, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 589-7466Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
- Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gordon?
Dr. Gordon reattached a severed tendon in my left wrist 20 years ago. It's stronger than ever, and I have better range of motion with my left thumb than with my right! Thank you again, Dr. Gordon!
About Dr. Scott Gordon, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1104894112
Education & Certifications
- Metropolitan Hospital Center - Ny
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gordon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gordon works at
Dr. Gordon has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Steroid Injection and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gordon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gordon speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gordon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gordon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.