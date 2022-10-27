Overview

Dr. Scott Goodwin, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Olympia Fields, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Olympia Fields.



Dr. Goodwin works at Specialty Physicians Of Illinois in Olympia Fields, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Polyneuropathy and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.