Overview

Dr. Scott Goodman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bellevue Medical Center and Shenandoah Medical Center.



Dr. Goodman works at NEUROLOGY CONSULTANTS OF NEBRASKA PC in Omaha, NE with other offices in Papillion, NE and Shenandoah, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.