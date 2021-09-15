Dr. Goodman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott Goodman, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Goodman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bellevue Medical Center and Shenandoah Medical Center.
Dr. Goodman works at
Locations
Neuropsychological Consulting4242 Farnam St Ste 655, Omaha, NE 68131 Directions (402) 552-2650
Walnut Creek Pediatric Dentistry11336 S 96th St Ste 111, Papillion, NE 68046 Directions (531) 867-7364
Shenandoah Memorial Hospital300 Pershing Ave, Shenandoah, IA 51601 Directions (712) 246-1230
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Medical Center
- Shenandoah Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Goodman treated me for MS and migraine. He was wonderful. I switched to another Dr. in his office that came to my city.
About Dr. Scott Goodman, MD
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1265434443
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
