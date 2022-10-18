Overview

Dr. Scott Golembeski, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from University of Colorado School of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Rose Medical Center.



Dr. Golembeski works at Rocky Mountain Surgical Specialists in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Tumor Removal, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.