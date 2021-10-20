Dr. Scott Goldstein, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Goldstein, DPM
Overview
Dr. Scott Goldstein, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Ocala, FL.
Dr. Goldstein works at
Locations
-
1
Twin Palm Orthopedics2640 Sw 32nd Pl, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 369-1099Monday8:00am - 3:30pmTuesday8:00am - 3:30pmWednesday8:00am - 3:30pmThursday8:00am - 3:30pmFriday8:00am - 11:30amSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Ocala
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Scott Goldstein by Dr. Marc Rogers, Dr. Goldstein explained everything to me before hand and what to expect, and he gave me the option of a joint replacement or a fusion, and explained the differences and what to expect post surgery and the difference with future outcomes in my situation, his bedside Pt care is awesome, He is a top notch Surgeon ! he is always been a great caring person and I will always recommend him to friends, Dr.Goldstein is AAA+++ and his staff and nurses are awesome and just as caring, what a great team, thank you for all your help and relieving me of some severe pain issue with the fusion, you are Awesome sir !!
About Dr. Scott Goldstein, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
- 1861668220
Education & Certifications
- ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
