Dr. Scott Goldstein, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
Overview

Dr. Scott Goldstein, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Ocala, FL. 

Dr. Goldstein works at Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spur and Ankle Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Twin Palm Orthopedics
    2640 Sw 32nd Pl, Ocala, FL 34471 (352) 369-1099
    Monday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 11:30am
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Ocala
  • HCA Florida Ocala Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Ankle Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Ankle Fracture
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Bunion
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Sprain
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon
Ankle Disorders
Ankle Injury
Bunionette
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot
Flat Foot
Foot and Ankle Disorders
Foot and Ankle Injuries
Foot Conditions
Foot Deformities
Foot Injuries
Fracture Care
Heel Pain
Ingrown Toenail
Sever's Disease
Stress Fracture of Foot
Ulcer of Foot
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Oct 20, 2021
    I was referred to Dr. Scott Goldstein by Dr. Marc Rogers, Dr. Goldstein explained everything to me before hand and what to expect, and he gave me the option of a joint replacement or a fusion, and explained the differences and what to expect post surgery and the difference with future outcomes in my situation, his bedside Pt care is awesome, He is a top notch Surgeon ! he is always been a great caring person and I will always recommend him to friends, Dr.Goldstein is AAA+++ and his staff and nurses are awesome and just as caring, what a great team, thank you for all your help and relieving me of some severe pain issue with the fusion, you are Awesome sir !!
    Giovanni G — Oct 20, 2021
    About Dr. Scott Goldstein, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861668220
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

